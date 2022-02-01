Hover to Zoom
Wincraft 1094305958 15 in. Seattle Kraken Wastebasket
1UPC: 0001094305958
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
These high quality metal waste baskets are great for a rec room childs room bathroom or anywhere you want to show your team spirit. They are 15" tall and about 10" wide at the top. They have a tapered top and feature bright colors and great graphics. The graphics are on both sides of the trash can. Made by WinCraft.Features. They are 15" tall and about 10" wide at the top. Officially LicensedSpecifications. Size 15 in.. Team Seattle Kraken. Leauge NHL. Weight 3.125 lbs