Windex® Original Glass Cleaner
Product Details
Trusted by generations for an unbeatable streak-free shine**, Windex Original Glass Cleaner is a great solution for lightening and brightening your home. Relax and recharge by letting in all the feel-good power of natural light with Windex unbeatable streak-free window cleaner. It starts working on smudges, dirt, fingerprints and other messes even before you wipe. The recycled plastic bottle body is made of 100% Ocean Bound Plastic*, thanks to a partnership with Plastic Bank. This glass cleaner works great on windows, mirrors, glass and more. Enjoy 100% of the goodness that natural light brings with Windex Original Glass Cleaner. Light is Life. Let it all in.
- Recycled plastic bottle body made of 100% Ocean Bound Plastic* in partnership with Plastic Bank
- Windex Glass Cleaner leaves an unbeatable streak-free shine**
- Starts working on smudges and fingerprints even before you wipe
- Lightens and brightens your home, leaving it sparkling clean
- This glass cleaner is perfect for cleaning glass, windows, mirrors and more
**Based on Windex Original lab testing against leading competitor glass cleaners per Nielsen Scantrack US 52 weeks ended 3/29/19.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Water , Carriers , Cleaning Agents , Wetting Agent , Fragrance , Dye .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More