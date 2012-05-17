Windex® Original Glass Cleaner Perspective: front
Windex® Original Glass Cleaner Perspective: back
Windex® Original Glass Cleaner Perspective: left
Windex® Original Glass Cleaner Perspective: right
Windex® Original Glass Cleaner Perspective: top
Windex® Original Glass Cleaner Perspective: bottom
Windex® Original Glass Cleaner

23 fl ozUPC: 0001980070195
Located in AISLE 21

Trusted by generations for an unbeatable streak-free shine**, Windex Original Glass Cleaner is a great solution for lightening and brightening your home. Relax and recharge by letting in all the feel-good power of natural light with Windex unbeatable streak-free window cleaner. It starts working on smudges, dirt, fingerprints and other messes even before you wipe. The recycled plastic bottle body is made of 100% Ocean Bound Plastic*, thanks to a partnership with Plastic Bank. This glass cleaner works great on windows, mirrors, glass and more. Enjoy 100% of the goodness that natural light brings with Windex Original Glass Cleaner. Light is Life. Let it all in.

  • Recycled plastic bottle body made of 100% Ocean Bound Plastic* in partnership with Plastic Bank
  • Windex Glass Cleaner leaves an unbeatable streak-free shine**
  • Starts working on smudges and fingerprints even before you wipe
  • Lightens and brightens your home, leaving it sparkling clean
  • This glass cleaner is perfect for cleaning glass, windows, mirrors and more

**Based on Windex Original lab testing against leading competitor glass cleaners per Nielsen Scantrack US 52 weeks ended 3/29/19.

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

: Water , Carriers , Cleaning Agents , Wetting Agent , Fragrance , Dye .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.