The Windex Outdoor All-in-One Glass Cleaning Tool provides a faster, easier way to clean outdoor windows. Simply spray, wipe, and rinse. The water-activated cleaning pad contains Windex cleaner. Say goodbye to hand-drying with the special Windex sheeting action formula that prevents streaks and spotting. Clean up to twenty windows with a single pad! Reach up to eleven feet so you can tackle tough outdoor grime without the hassle of using a ladder.