Windex® Vinegar Glass Cleaner
23 fl ozUPC: 0001980070331
Product Details
Windex Vinegar Multi-Surface Cleaner gently cleans, shines, and leaves a fresh scent on dozens of surfaces throughout your home.
- Leaves an amazing streak-free shine without the smell of ammonia
- Works great on dirt, removing smudges and fingerprints
- Lightens and brightens your home, leaving it sparkling clean
- Perfect for cleaning glass, windows, mirrors, and more
- Recycled plastic bottle body made of 100% ocean bound plastic in partnership with Plastic Bank