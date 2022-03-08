Windex® Vinegar Glass Cleaner Perspective: front
Windex® Vinegar Glass Cleaner Perspective: back
Windex® Vinegar Glass Cleaner

23 fl ozUPC: 0001980070331
Windex Vinegar Multi-Surface Cleaner gently cleans, shines, and leaves a fresh scent on dozens of surfaces throughout your home.

  • Leaves an amazing streak-free shine without the smell of ammonia
  • Works great on dirt, removing smudges and fingerprints
  • Lightens and brightens your home, leaving it sparkling clean
  • Perfect for cleaning glass, windows, mirrors, and more
  • Recycled plastic bottle body made of 100% ocean bound plastic in partnership with Plastic Bank