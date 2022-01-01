Window Art Easel- 28.25"W x 40.5"H

115-713863018623 Window Art Easel- 28.25"W x 40.5"H, Inspire their next masterpiece! Art is a window to the world, and our two-sided window art easel provides two children a unique and stylish platform to express their own views. Each side includes a safe, shatterproof acrylic panel and cup holder [cups not included] in a 28.25"W x 40.5"H solid maple frame mounted to plywood side panels that provide sure-footed stability. Floor glides included. Manufactured by Whitney Brothers, Made in USA

