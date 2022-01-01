Hover to Zoom
Winning Moves Games Risk 1959 Board Game
1 ctUPC: 0071404301121
RISK 1959 is the classic reproduction of Risk as it was in 1959...its appeal is timeless. You'll need sound strategy (and some luck) plus great diplomacy to persuade your opponents to spare you and attack the others! Make a misstep and you'll be wiped out. Make the right moves and you'll conquer the world and win!
- For 2 - 6 players
- Ages 8 and up
Includes:
- Oversized bi-fold game board with original style art
- (6) Sets of beautiful wooden army pieces conveniently stored in clear plastic boxes with lids
- Deck of area cards with original style art
- High quality dice
- Rule book featuring a history of Risk