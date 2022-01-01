Beloved 1980's version of the classic mystery face game. There's a mystery person on your opponent's card. Can you find the matching face in the crowd? Ask YES or NO questions and then take a guess! Start with your game unit full of silly-looking characters. Then ask the right questions to eliminate the wrong faces! Once you're down to a face or two-solve the mystery by guessing who! If you're the first to identify your opponent's mystery person, you win!