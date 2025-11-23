Five's alive! It's the most challenging Rubik's Cube ever made, with more combinations than any other puzzle in the world! Rubik's 5x5, also known as Rubik's Professor, has over 10 billion combinations for every man, woman, and child on Earth. Wow - that's a lot of wrong moves! Can you find the right ones? Featuring the iconic Rubik's Cube design and color concept, Rubik's 5x5 is a real handful! Comes with a black plastic cube stand. Ages 8 and Up.