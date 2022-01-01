This fun 3-wheel scooter provides an extra challenge for daring toddlers. It helps develop children's motor skills and sense of balance, and the two rear wheels provide for added stability. Safety handlebars grips. Safe design featuring rounded-off shapes and no sharp edges. Strong nylon bearings for both front and rear wheels.

Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills

Spokeless wheels with wide tires

Assembled: 31.5"L x 17.32"W x 27.16"H

Grade PK/ 2-4 years

This fun 3-wheel scooter provides an extra challenge for daring toddlers