Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Winther 3 Wheel Scooter - Yellow
1 ctUPC: 0570317758800
Purchase Options
Product Details
This fun 3-wheel scooter provides an extra challenge for daring toddlers. It helps develop children's motor skills and sense of balance, and the two rear wheels provide for added stability. Safety handlebars grips. Safe design featuring rounded-off shapes and no sharp edges. Strong nylon bearings for both front and rear wheels.
- Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- Spokeless wheels with wide tires
- Assembled: 31.5"L x 17.32"W x 27.16"H
- Grade PK/ 2-4 years
- This fun 3-wheel scooter provides an extra challenge for daring toddlers