This is a cool vehicle! Who will be the first on the playground to capture this great trike? You can easily imagine driving a Harley-Davidson or a Formula 1 racing car. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills

Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene.

No pinch point. Seat height, 7.5 inch

Assembled: 32.68"L x 20"W x 22.44"H

Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years

Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating

