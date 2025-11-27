Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Winther Circleline Easy Rider Tricycle - Orange
1 ctUPC: 0570317755389
Purchase Options
Product Details
This is a cool vehicle! Who will be the first on the playground to capture this great trike? You can easily imagine driving a Harley-Davidson or a Formula 1 racing car. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene.
- No pinch point. Seat height, 7.5 inch
- Assembled: 32.68"L x 20"W x 22.44"H
- Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years
- Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating