Winther Circleline Fire Truck Tricycle - Red
1 ctUPC: 0570317756300
Purchase Options
Product Details
Most children imagine how it would be like to put out a fire. This truck enables their imagination to be set free. Very stimulating and engaging vehicle on the playground. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Assembled: 39.76"L x 23.23"W x 24"H
- Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years
- Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.
- Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch.