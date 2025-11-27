Most children imagine how it would be like to put out a fire. This truck enables their imagination to be set free. Very stimulating and engaging vehicle on the playground. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Assembled: 39.76"L x 23.23"W x 24"H

Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years

Most children imagine how it would be like to put out a fire.

Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.

Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch.