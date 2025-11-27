All bad guys better watch out. The police are here. This cool trike quickly becomes the natural center for social activities on the playground. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.

Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch.

Assembled: 39.76"L x 23.23"W x 24"H

Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years

