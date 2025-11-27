Winther Circleline Police Tricycle - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Winther Circleline Police Tricycle - Black Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Winther Circleline Police Tricycle - Black Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Winther Circleline Police Tricycle - Black Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Winther Circleline Police Tricycle - Black

1 ctUPC: 0570317756200
Purchase Options

Product Details

All bad guys better watch out. The police are here. This cool trike quickly becomes the natural center for social activities on the playground. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

  • Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating.
  • Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.
  • Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch.
  • Assembled: 39.76"L x 23.23"W x 24"H
  • Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years