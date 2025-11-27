It is time for school! The driver will arrive to pick you up in a minute. This fun vehicle is excellent for role playing with the classical scene of a driver picking up his passengers. It strengthens both social and motor skills. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.

Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch.

Assembled: 39.76"L x 23.23"W x 24"H

Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years

Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating.