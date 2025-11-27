Hover to Zoom
Winther Circleline School Bus Tricycle - Yellow
1 ctUPC: 0570317756500
It is time for school! The driver will arrive to pick you up in a minute. This fun vehicle is excellent for role playing with the classical scene of a driver picking up his passengers. It strengthens both social and motor skills. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.
- Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch.
- Assembled: 39.76"L x 23.23"W x 24"H
- Grade PK-2/ 4-7 years
- It is time for school!
- Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating.