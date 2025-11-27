Winther Circleline Taxi Tricycle - Orange Perspective: front
Winther Circleline Taxi Tricycle - Orange
Winther Circleline Taxi Tricycle - Orange
Winther Circleline Taxi Tricycle - Orange
Winther Circleline Taxi Tricycle - Orange

1 ctUPC: 0570317755489
Purchase Options

Product Details

A taxi is lots of fun and provides many great play ideas. The children love the role-playing games bringing extra features and imagination into their games with their friends. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

  • Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
  • Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 14 inch
  • Assembled: 43.31"L x 24.8"W x 23.62"H
  • Grade PK-2/ 3-7 years
  • A taxi is lots of fun and provides many great play ideas
  • Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating