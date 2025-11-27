Hover to Zoom
Winther Circleline Taxi Tricycle - Orange
1 ctUPC: 0570317755489
A taxi is lots of fun and provides many great play ideas. The children love the role-playing games bringing extra features and imagination into their games with their friends. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene. No pinch point. Seat height, 14 inch
- Assembled: 43.31"L x 24.8"W x 23.62"H
- Grade PK-2/ 3-7 years
- A taxi is lots of fun and provides many great play ideas
- Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating