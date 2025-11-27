Hover to Zoom
Winther Large Circleline Tricycle - Orange
1 ctUPC: 0570317755289
Purchase Options
Product Details
This tricycle is designed with a large front wheel enabling children up to 8 years of age to have fun on the playground. The keen children will love to drive around on this trike. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene
- Assembled: 36.22"L x 22.84"W x 28"H
- No pinch point. Seat height, 16 inch
- Grade PK-3, 4-8 years
- Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating