This tricycle is designed with a large front wheel enabling children up to 8 years of age to have fun on the playground. The keen children will love to drive around on this trike. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills

Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene

Assembled: 36.22"L x 22.84"W x 28"H

No pinch point. Seat height, 16 inch

Grade PK-3, 4-8 years

Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating

