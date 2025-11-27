Hover to Zoom
Winther Medium Circleline Tricycle - Orange
1 ctUPC: 0570317755189
A very popular, robust tricycle suitable for most children. A tricycle is a must on every playground. It stimulates the play of children and develops children's motor skills. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch
- Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene
- Assembled: 31"L x 20.5"W x 24.5"H
- Grade PK-1/ 3-6 years
- A very popular, robust tricycle suitable for most children
- Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating