A very popular, robust tricycle suitable for most children. A tricycle is a must on every playground. It stimulates the play of children and develops children's motor skills. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills

No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch

Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene

Assembled: 31"L x 20.5"W x 24.5"H

Grade PK-1/ 3-6 years

A very popular, robust tricycle suitable for most children

Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating