Winther Medium Circleline Tricycle - Orange Perspective: front
Winther Medium Circleline Tricycle - Orange Perspective: back
Winther Medium Circleline Tricycle - Orange Perspective: left
Winther Medium Circleline Tricycle - Orange Perspective: right
Winther Medium Circleline Tricycle - Orange

1 ctUPC: 0570317755189
Purchase Options

Product Details

A very popular, robust tricycle suitable for most children. A tricycle is a must on every playground. It stimulates the play of children and develops children's motor skills. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Pedals and spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

  • Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
  • No pinch point. Seat height, 13.5 inch
  • Anatomic seat made of weather-resistant polyethylene
  • Assembled: 31"L x 20.5"W x 24.5"H
  • Grade PK-1/ 3-6 years
  • A very popular, robust tricycle suitable for most children
  • Frame is phosphated and equipped with a strong powder coating