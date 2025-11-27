Hover to Zoom
Winther Safety Roller - Orange
1 ctUPC: 0570317755700
This fun Safety Roller provides maximum stability. This makes it ideal for children, who need to develop their balance and motor skills as well as for children with reduced capabilities. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.
- Fun, Safety Roller
- Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- No pinch points
- Grade PK-2/ 3-7 years
- Dimensions: 31.89 Inch x 18.9 Inch x 30 Inch