This fun Safety Roller provides maximum stability. This makes it ideal for children, who need to develop their balance and motor skills as well as for children with reduced capabilities. Built-in steering limiter. Attractive new design with no sharp edges. Strong heavy duty tubes ensure maximum strength. Spokeless wheels made of polypropylene with solid rubber.

Fun, Safety Roller

Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills

No pinch points

Grade PK-2/ 3-7 years

Dimensions: 31.89 Inch x 18.9 Inch x 30 Inch