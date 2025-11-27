Real Winther Classic. To an adult, it looks very simple. To a child, it is a machine from a different world and love at first sight. The tricycle helps develop children's motor skills. The tricycle seduces children of all ages and, in the process, trains their muscles and develops their sense of coordination and space faster than you can say try it. Harmonious, safe design with no sharp edges. Strong, oval-shaped tubes ensure maximum strength. Rubber stops to ensure children do not get fingers caught. Spokeless wheels with solid rubber tires. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.

Assembled: 26.38"L x 17.72"W x 20"H

Effective rust protection and impact-resistant powder coating that will last for many years.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.

Grade PK/ 2-4 years

Real Winther classic - very popular model which the youngest children at the kindergarten will be thrilled with.

Weather-resistant rubber seat. Solid rubber handlebar grips. Seat height, 11 inch