Winther Toddler Trike

10 inUPC: 0570317758084
Product Details

Even the smallest children can ride a Winther. This tricycle provides children age 1-4 with lots of fun. And at the same time, it develops and exercises their motor skills. A perfect match. Spokeless wheels with wide tires. Safety handlebars grips. Safe design featuring rounded-off shapes and no sharp edges. Strong nylon bearings for both front and rear wheels. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.

  • Assembled: 25.6"L x 20.47"W x 16.93"H
  • Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
  • Grade PK/ 1-4 years
  • Anatomical seat. Seat height, 10 inch
  • Even the smallest children can ride a Winther
  • Visualizing and describing shapes, movements and transformations