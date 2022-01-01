Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Winther Toddler Trike
10 inUPC: 0570317758084
Purchase Options
Product Details
Even the smallest children can ride a Winther. This tricycle provides children age 1-4 with lots of fun. And at the same time, it develops and exercises their motor skills. A perfect match. Spokeless wheels with wide tires. Safety handlebars grips. Safe design featuring rounded-off shapes and no sharp edges. Strong nylon bearings for both front and rear wheels. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.
- Assembled: 25.6"L x 20.47"W x 16.93"H
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- Grade PK/ 1-4 years
- Anatomical seat. Seat height, 10 inch
- Even the smallest children can ride a Winther
- Visualizing and describing shapes, movements and transformations