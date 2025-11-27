Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Winther Tricycle Wheeled Vehicle
1 ctUPC: 0570317758284
Purchase Options
Product Details
This tricycle has a slightly elevated ride height. This tricycle provides plenty of fun for the youngest children and also helps develop their motor skills. Spoke-less wheels with wide tires. Safety handlebars grips. Safe design featuring rounded-off shapes and no sharp edges. Strong nylon bearings for both front and rear wheels. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
- Anatomical seat. Seat height, 12 inch
- Grade PK/ 2-4 years
- Basically the same tricycle as model 580.00, only with slightly elevated ride height
- Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating
Assembled: 24.4"L x 17.72"W x 20.87"H