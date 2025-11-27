Winther Viking Circlebike Wheeled Vehicle Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Winther Viking Circlebike Wheeled Vehicle Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Winther Viking Circlebike Wheeled Vehicle Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Winther Viking Circlebike Wheeled Vehicle Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Winther Viking Circlebike Wheeled Vehicle

1 ctUPC: 0570317762689
Purchase Options

Product Details

This funny carousel challenges children's ability to coordinate. The vehicle provides numerous plays of social character, as the children can chat and interact in many ways, while being seated face to face. Harmonious, safe design with no sharp edges. Strong, oval-shaped tubes ensure maximum strength. Spoke-less wheels with solid rubber tires.

  • Develops and improves coordination and motor skills
  • Designed for 1-3 children
  • Grade PK-K/ 2-5 years
  • Challenge children to coordinate with the Circlebike
  • Frame is phosphate and equipped with a strong powder coating