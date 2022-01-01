Hover to Zoom
Winther Viking Tricart Tricycle
1 ctUPC: 0570317700213
An exciting alternative to the classic tricycle. The adjustable seat means the Tricart can be used by children of many different ages. Harmonious, safe design with no sharp edges. Strong, oval-shaped tubes ensure maximum strength. Rubber stops to ensure children do not get fingers caught. Spokeless wheels with solid rubber tires. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.
- Grade PK-6/ 4-12 years
- Effective rust protection and impact-resistant powder coating that will last for many years.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.
- Weather-resistant rubber seat.
- Solid rubber handlebar grips.
- Seat height, 10-20 inch.
- Assembled: 38.6"L x 22.84"W x 27.6"H.