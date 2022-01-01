An exciting alternative to the classic tricycle. The adjustable seat means the Tricart can be used by children of many different ages. Harmonious, safe design with no sharp edges. Strong, oval-shaped tubes ensure maximum strength. Rubber stops to ensure children do not get fingers caught. Spokeless wheels with solid rubber tires. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.

Grade PK-6/ 4-12 years

Effective rust protection and impact-resistant powder coating that will last for many years.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.

Weather-resistant rubber seat.

Solid rubber handlebar grips.

Seat height, 10-20 inch.

Assembled: 38.6"L x 22.84"W x 27.6"H.