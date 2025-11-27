Hover to Zoom
Winther Viking Tricycle Wheeled Vehicle
1 ctUPC: 0570317700402
Product Details
This tricycle is equipped with a large front wheel, which allows slightly older children to really use their strength. With a trailer attached, the tricycle immediately becomes a truck in a gravel pit, Cinderella's pumpkin carriage or an enormous farm tractor with trailer. Harmonious, safe design with no sharp edges. Strong, oval-shaped tubes ensure maximum strength. Rubber stops to ensure children do not get fingers caught. Spoke-less wheels with solid rubber tires. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.
- Winther trike with large front wheel that can be coupled with all trailers to add further play value.
- Weather-resistant rubber seat. Solid rubber handlebar grips.
- Seat height, 17 inch
- Effective rust protection and impact-resistant powder coating that will last for many years.
- Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.
- Grade PK-3/ 4-8 years
Assembled: 34.25"L x 22.84"W x 27.2"H