This tricycle is equipped with a large front wheel, which allows slightly older children to really use their strength. With a trailer attached, the tricycle immediately becomes a truck in a gravel pit, Cinderella's pumpkin carriage or an enormous farm tractor with trailer. Harmonious, safe design with no sharp edges. Strong, oval-shaped tubes ensure maximum strength. Rubber stops to ensure children do not get fingers caught. Spoke-less wheels with solid rubber tires. Strong, non-slip pedals. Solid one-piece steel crank.

Winther trike with large front wheel that can be coupled with all trailers to add further play value.

Weather-resistant rubber seat. Solid rubber handlebar grips.

Seat height, 17 inch

Effective rust protection and impact-resistant powder coating that will last for many years.

Develops and improves coordination and motor skills.

Grade PK-3/ 4-8 years

Assembled: 34.25"L x 22.84"W x 27.2"H