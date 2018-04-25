Hover to Zoom
Wisdom Natural Sweetleaf Peach Mango Water Drops
1.62 fl ozUPC: 0071612312848
Product Details
SweetLeaf WaterDrops are convenient sugar-free and gluten-free water enhancer. Squirt into water for hydration and a delicious refreshment with a crisp burst of flavor.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Glycerin , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Stevia Leaf Extract , Sodium Citrate , Monk Fruit Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.