Hover to Zoom
Wizard Organic Wheat Free Original Hot Sauce
5 ozUPC: 0001120600405
Purchase Options
Product Details
Organic Saucery with a Touch of Sure-Fire Magic™
- Edward & Sons Hot Stuff
- Organic Original Spicy Hot Sauce
- Wheat Free
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple Cider Vinegar , * , Water , Agave Nectar , * , Jalapeno , * , Sea Salt , Red Miso , * ( Water , Soybeans , * , Rice , * , Salt , Yeast , Koji Culture ) , Ginger , * , Tamarind , * , Garlic Powder , * , Coriander , * , Cumin , * , Red Pepper , * , Xanthan Gum , Paprika Extract , * . * , Organic Ingredients : .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More