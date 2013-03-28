Ingredients

Apple Cider Vinegar , * , Water , Agave Nectar , * , Jalapeno , * , Sea Salt , Red Miso , * ( Water , Soybeans , * , Rice , * , Salt , Yeast , Koji Culture ) , Ginger , * , Tamarind , * , Garlic Powder , * , Coriander , * , Cumin , * , Red Pepper , * , Xanthan Gum , Paprika Extract , * . * , Organic Ingredients : .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More