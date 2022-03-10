Wolf Brand Mild No Beans Chili Perspective: front
Wolf Brand Mild No Beans Chili

15 ozUPC: 0001490036321
Product Details

When you need to turn down the Texas heat, pick up a can of WOLF BRAND Mild Chili Without Beans. Enjoy the same bold flavor of ground beef and pork simmered in savory tomato puree, but with a mild blend of spices. This mild chili without beans tastes delicious poured over a baked potato or corn chip pie. Or serve it in a bowl with a sprinkle of cheese and a dollop of sour cream. WOLF BRAND canned chili con carne is made with no preservatives and all-natural* beef and pork, so it's an excellent source of iron per serving. Best of all, it's easy to heat up on the stovetop or in the microwave for a quick weeknight meal.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (425 g)
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g35.9%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium950mg41.3%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar2g
Protein16g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2.2mg10%
Potassium540mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Meat Ingredients (Beef and Pork), Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Beef Broth, Whole Rolled Oats, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chili Pepper, Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Extractives of Paprika, Caramel Color, Spices, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Phosphate

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
