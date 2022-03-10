Ingredients

Meat Ingredients (Beef and Pork), Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Beef Broth, Whole Rolled Oats, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chili Pepper, Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Extractives of Paprika, Caramel Color, Spices, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Phosphate

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More