Wolf Brand Mild No Beans Chili
Product Details
When you need to turn down the Texas heat, pick up a can of WOLF BRAND Mild Chili Without Beans. Enjoy the same bold flavor of ground beef and pork simmered in savory tomato puree, but with a mild blend of spices. This mild chili without beans tastes delicious poured over a baked potato or corn chip pie. Or serve it in a bowl with a sprinkle of cheese and a dollop of sour cream. WOLF BRAND canned chili con carne is made with no preservatives and all-natural* beef and pork, so it's an excellent source of iron per serving. Best of all, it's easy to heat up on the stovetop or in the microwave for a quick weeknight meal.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Meat Ingredients (Beef and Pork), Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Beef Broth, Whole Rolled Oats, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chili Pepper, Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Extractives of Paprika, Caramel Color, Spices, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More