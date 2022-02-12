Wolf Brand No Bean Chili Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Wolf Brand No Bean Chili Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Wolf Brand No Bean Chili Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Wolf Brand No Bean Chili

38.5 ozUPC: 0001490001381
Purchase Options

Product Details

Add a classic American dish to your weekly meal plan with WOLF BRAND Chili No Beans in a 38.5-ounce can. The original, authentic Texas recipe dates back to 1895. Today, this canned chili is made with a unique blend of seasonings, hearty beef and delicious pork for a classic taste that your whole family will enjoy. Try this easy chili without beans in casseroles or slow cooker meals for an easy weeknight meal. Or serve as a topping for a corn chip pie, baked potatoes or more. Made with no preservatives and all-natural* beef and pork, WOLF BRAND canned chili con carne is an excellent source of iron per serving. Easily heat up on the stovetop or in the microwave so it's ready in minutes. WOLF BRAND Chili No Beans is your go-to choice for a bolder, thicker, heartier chili.

*Minimally processed with no artificial ingredients

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g43%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol55mg18%
Sodium950mg40%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein16g
Calcium0mg4%
Iron0mg10%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Meat Ingredients : ( Beef and Pork ) , Water , Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Beef Broth , Whole Rolled Oats , Chili Pepper , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Sugar , Spices , Garlic Powder , Soy Lecithin , Caramel Color , Sodium Phosphate .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More