Wolf Brand No Bean Chili
Product Details
Add a classic American dish to your weekly meal plan with WOLF BRAND Chili No Beans in a 38.5-ounce can. The original, authentic Texas recipe dates back to 1895. Today, this canned chili is made with a unique blend of seasonings, hearty beef and delicious pork for a classic taste that your whole family will enjoy. Try this easy chili without beans in casseroles or slow cooker meals for an easy weeknight meal. Or serve as a topping for a corn chip pie, baked potatoes or more. Made with no preservatives and all-natural* beef and pork, WOLF BRAND canned chili con carne is an excellent source of iron per serving. Easily heat up on the stovetop or in the microwave so it's ready in minutes. WOLF BRAND Chili No Beans is your go-to choice for a bolder, thicker, heartier chili.
*Minimally processed with no artificial ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Meat Ingredients : ( Beef and Pork ) , Water , Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Beef Broth , Whole Rolled Oats , Chili Pepper , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt , Sugar , Spices , Garlic Powder , Soy Lecithin , Caramel Color , Sodium Phosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
