Wonder Classic White Sliced Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007225001137
Product Details

This summer, enjoy a freshly grilled hamburger or hot dog on our extra soft, Wonder® Classic bread and say thanks to our U.S. service members. We are proud to support our nation's heroes through our Deploy the Joy campaign. Soft texture. Unbeatable taste. And our heritage of baking wholesome and nutritious breads continues today.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium360mg30%
Iron2.3mg15%
Niacin2.2mg15%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.2mg15%
Thiamin0.3mg25%
Vitamin D3.3mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Calcium Carbonate, Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dough Conditioners (Contains One or More of the Following: Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Monoglycerides, Calcium Peroxide, Calcium Iodate, Datem, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid), Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Modified Corn Starch, Sucrose, Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3), Soy Flour, Ammonium Sulfate, Calcium Sulfate, Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

