Wonderful Roasted & Salted Pistachios
Product Details
Wonderful Pistachios are a smart, healthy choice for folks around the world. Wonderful Pistachios owns, cultivates, and harvests more than 75,000 acres of pistachio and almond orchards, and delivers pounds of nuts globally each year. The warm days and cool nights work in harmony with the region’s natural soils to create the perfect growing climate. We then carefully tend and harvest each pistachio using the latest in sustainable practices.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pistachios , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
