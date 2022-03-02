Wonderful Roasted & Salted Pistachios Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Wonderful Roasted & Salted Pistachios

24 ozUPC: 0001411391003
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Wonderful Pistachios are a smart, healthy choice for folks around the world. Wonderful Pistachios owns, cultivates, and harvests more than 75,000 acres of pistachio and almond orchards, and delivers pounds of nuts globally each year. The warm days and cool nights work in harmony with the region’s natural soils to create the perfect growing climate. We then carefully tend and harvest each pistachio using the latest in sustainable practices.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pistachios , Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More