Wood Frame Hurricane Lantern Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Wood Frame Hurricane Lantern

1UPC: 0072390204784
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Let the country charm shine This rustic and stunning candle lantern features a wood frame that holds a tall golden glass cylinder inside. Place the candle of your choice inside the cylinder and enjoy the warm glow indoors or out. Features . Glass cylinder - 3 7/8 x 3 7/8 x 7 0.75 in. High.. Material - Wood glass and iron.. Dimension - 6 0.75 x 6 0.25 x 9 in. High.. Item Weight - 1.8 lbs.

Shipping & Return Information