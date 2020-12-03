Full-bodied and rich, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine features aromas of vanilla, oak, and cocoa. Sourced from premium vineyards and crafted with varietals that perfectly complement bourbon barrel-aging, this bold yet balanced California Red Wine bestows flavors of blackberry, red plum, and hints of vanilla bean and toasted marshmallow. Barrel aging select lots in used bourbon barrels imparts a bold, rich finish to this cabernet sauvignon wine. Perfect for pairing with comfort food, try this Woodbridge Red Wine with a braised oxtail and mashed root vegetables. To fully enjoy this aged California cabernet, store this delicious red wine at room temperature but chill it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving cool at approximately 60 degrees. Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi wines are fruit-forward and balanced, making them ideal for everyday enjoyment. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

