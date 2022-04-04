Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008600300008
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine unveils aromas of pear complemented by subtle oak and cinnamon. This California chardonnay wine's light to medium body and vibrant acidity showcase characteristic flavors of peach and apple, leading to a toasty finish with vanilla oak notes. Pair this California chardonnay wine with light appetizers as well as hearty dishes like roast chicken with white truffle risotto, or take time to indulge, sipping this chardonnay wine on its own. Grapes in this California white wine are sourced from vineyards where warm days and cool breezes permit the grapes to mature fully for nicely balanced, well-rounded flavor. Oak aging on the lees further enriches this Woodbridge chardonnay's texture and complexity. For best flavor, serve slightly chilled. This fresh yet silky wine is perfect for enjoyment every day. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

  • Each bottle of wine contains approximately six glasses of chardonnay wine
  • Woodbridge Chardonnay opens with aromas of pear, apple, and oak
  • A California white wine with vibrant flavors of apple, peach, pear, and toast
  • A medium-bodied white California wine with a balanced acidity and rich, toasty finish
  • Pair this Woodbridge wine with appetizers, like grilled vegetables and fresh fruits, or with heartier dishes