Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine
4 ct / 187 mLUPC: 0008600300258
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine presents vibrant fruit flavors complemented by vanilla and oak notes. Crisp yet silky, this portable wine pairs easily with appetizers or entrees.
- Easy-to-open portable wine is convenient, shatterproof, and perfect for outdoor sipping
- Woodbridge Chardonnay opens with aromas of pear, apple, and oak
- California white wine with vibrant flavors of apple, peach, pear, and toast
- A medium-bodied white California wine with a balanced acidity and rich, toasty finish
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More