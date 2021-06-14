Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine unveils aromas of pear complemented by subtle oak and cinnamon. This California chardonnay wine's light to medium body and vibrant acidity showcase characteristic flavors of peach and apple, leading to a toasty finish with vanilla oak notes. Pair this conveniently portable, box wine with light appetizers as well as hearty dishes like roast chicken with white truffle risotto, or take time to indulge, sipping this chardonnay wine on its own. Grapes in this California white wine are sourced from vineyards where warm days and cool breezes permit the grapes to mature fully for nicely balanced, well-rounded flavor. Oak aging on the lees further enriches this Woodbridge chardonnay's texture and complexity. This premium boxed wine, which contains the equivalent of four 750 mL bottles of white wine, features a convenient pour spout and includes directions on the outer package for opening the wine box and pouring a glass of wine. It's more of the wine you love in a resealable box; open it whenever, and reopen it whenever. Perfect for a party of two or a dinner party, you're going to need more glasses! For best flavor of this fresh yet silky wine, serve slightly chilled.

