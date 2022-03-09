Hover to Zoom
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Merlot Red Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008600300050
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Merlot Red Wine is complex and well-balanced, with an enticing toasty mocha oak and cherry cola flavor. Enjoy this California wine with hearty pasta and grilled meats.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories122.01
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium5.88mg
Total Carbohydrate3.69g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.91g
Protein0.1g
Potassium186.69mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Wine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More