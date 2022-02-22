Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Merlot Red Wine is smooth and complex. Crafted using unique growing techniques and state-of-the-art technology for winemaking, this California wine is made with high-quality grapes from the Lodi region. With a well-balanced acidity, this red merlot wine features beautifully integrated tannins that create complexity and structure. Each small bottle of wine in this wine 4 pack contains one generous glass of delicious red wine offering rich aromas of blackberry, cherry, chocolate, and red berries complemented by enticing flavors of ripe plum, toasty mocha oak, and cherry cola. This full-bodied Woodbridge merlot wine has a soft and versatile style that pairs well with hearty pasta with Bolognese sauce, grilled steak, lamb, pork chops, and hamburgers. For best taste and quality, store this dark red wine at room temperature but chill each mini bottle of wine for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

