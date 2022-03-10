Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: back
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: left
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: right
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: top
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Mini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

4 bottles / 187 mLUPC: 0008600300256
Located in AISLE 1

Product Details

Woodbridge® by Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a medium-bodied California wine that opens with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast. This delicious red wine bestows flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate. Medium-bodied and with a pleasing complexity of flavors, this cabernet sauvignon wine 4 pack pairs deliciously with grilled meats, tomato-based pasta dishes, and chili. Many of the grapes used to make this Woodbridge® wine are harvested from California vineyards where warm days and cool breezes cultivate fully mature grapes that consistently produce well-balanced and fruit-expressive red table wine. Crafted to increase richness and soften tannins, this California wine has a toasty caramel finish. Store this cabernet sauvignon wine at room temperature, then chill for 30 to 60 minutes and serve at approximately 60 degrees.

  • This package of 187 ml wine bottles contains the approximate equivalent of one 750 mL bottle of cabernet sauvignon wine
  • Easy-to-open portable wine is convenient, shatterproof, and perfect for outdoor sipping
  • California red wine with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast
  • Delicious red wine with flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate
  • Medium-bodied and complex red table wine with a toasty caramel finish

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
