Woodbridge® by Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a medium-bodied California wine that opens with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast. This delicious red wine bestows flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate. Medium-bodied and with a pleasing complexity of flavors, this cabernet sauvignon wine 4 pack pairs deliciously with grilled meats, tomato-based pasta dishes, and chili. Many of the grapes used to make this Woodbridge® wine are harvested from California vineyards where warm days and cool breezes cultivate fully mature grapes that consistently produce well-balanced and fruit-expressive red table wine. Crafted to increase richness and soften tannins, this California wine has a toasty caramel finish. Store this cabernet sauvignon wine at room temperature, then chill for 30 to 60 minutes and serve at approximately 60 degrees.

