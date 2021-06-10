Woodbridge® By Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc
Product Details
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc White Wine showcases fruit-forward flavors of lime and tropical fruits, making it a refreshing addition that shines alone or alongside food. Sauvignon blanc grapes sourced from California's celebrated Lodi region provide citrus aromas, a light body and a pleasantly crisp finish to this fine wine. This Woodbridge wine is perfect to sip on its own for a weekday happy hour or deliciously paired with fresh appetizers such as oysters and crab cakes or chicken dishes. Refrigerate this table white wine for 2 to 2 and a half hours before serving slightly chilled at around 50 degrees. Crafted for over 30 years and perfect for every day. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2021 Woodbridge Winery, Acampo, CA
- 1.5 L bottle contains enough wine for two 750 mL bottles
- This large bottle of wine is the perfect size for sharing at your next Sunday brunch
- Sauvignon blanc wine showcases delicate floral aromas
- Fruit-forward flavors of this table white include lime and tropical fruit
- Crisp white wine is delicious with a light body and a bright, refreshing finish on the palate
