Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc White Wine showcases fruit-forward flavors of lime and tropical fruits, making it a refreshing addition that shines alone or alongside food. Sauvignon blanc grapes sourced from California's celebrated Lodi region provide citrus aromas, a light body and a pleasantly crisp finish to this fine wine. This Woodbridge wine is perfect to sip on its own for a weekday happy hour or deliciously paired with fresh appetizers such as oysters and crab cakes or chicken dishes. Refrigerate this table white wine for 2 to 2 and a half hours before serving slightly chilled at around 50 degrees. Crafted for over 30 years and perfect for every day. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2021 Woodbridge Winery, Acampo, CA

