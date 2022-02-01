Lapp s Toys is unique in providing Toys for your children Our miscellany comprises of Children Toys Playsets Doll furniture and Household Items Our high quality wooden handmade toys create memories which last for generations Our toys come out in multiple colour combinations which are completely safe and non toxic Our reliable goods make your children active and enhance their personal skills Features . Sized for a child s table. Wooden Bench Specifications . Finish Harvest. Wood Species Maple. Dimension 32 L x 8 W x 12 H. Weight 12 lbs