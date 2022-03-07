The Woodlink 3-in-1 platform feeder is large and versatile. You can hang it using the cord included with the product. You can mount it to a pole using a pole mount adapter (pole and adapter are not included). You can also place this feeder directly on the ground using the included fold-out legs. This feeder is constructed of durable kiln-dried red cedar. The green powder coated seed screen has small holes that keep seed fresh and dry. This screen is removable for easy cleaning. Measures 13 W x 13 D x 2 H. Holds 2 quarts or 3 pounds of seed.