Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Woodlink Audubon Series 3 in 1 Platform Feeder

1UPC: 0071503830417
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

The Woodlink 3-in-1 platform feeder is large and versatile. You can hang it using the cord included with the product. You can mount it to a pole using a pole mount adapter (pole and adapter are not included). You can also place this feeder directly on the ground using the included fold-out legs. This feeder is constructed of durable kiln-dried red cedar. The green powder coated seed screen has small holes that keep seed fresh and dry. This screen is removable for easy cleaning. Measures 13 W x 13 D x 2 H. Holds 2 quarts or 3 pounds of seed.

Shipping & Return Information