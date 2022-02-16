Hover to Zoom
Woodstream 144029 Mole & Gopher Repellent Sonic Spike
1UPC: 0007286819012
Product Details
Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.Features. Repels moles gophers with sonic vibration and sound. Repels moles gophers. One spike treats up to 7500 sq. ft.. No chemicalsSpecifications. Country of Origin United States. Weight 2.69 lbs