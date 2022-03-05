Hover to Zoom
Woodstream Desert Bloom Top Fill Hummingbird Feeder
1 ctUPC: 0007897896663
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
It is difficult to spend all your time with your pet and when you are busy, he is bound to get bored. So your pet needs toys too in order to have fun and spend some time. We provide a wide range of pet toys, which will engage them for hours at a stretch so that they don't get bored.
Features:
- Top fill for easy filling & leak free
- Easy to clean base & removable
- Bee proof ports
- Holds 32 oz nectar
Weight: 4.5 lbs