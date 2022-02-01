Make your backyard the goto hangout spot for wild bird.This feeder boasts a wraparound seed tray that allows birds to perch anywhere around the feeder. It also prevents messes by helping to catch dropped seeds. With the ability to hold up to 3 lb of mixed seed your favorite backyard birds won’t be able to resist flocking to your yard In addition to offering features birds love this feeder also makes a charming addition to any outdoor setting with its quaint gazebostyle design.

. Wraparound tray allows for 360degree perching and catches dropped seeds. SureLock cap helps to keep squirrels out of the reservoir. Wide opening allows for easy filling and cleaning. Powdercoated finish ensures rust resistance. Builtin drainage holes keep seed dry. Holds up to 3.5 lb of mixed seed1.8 lbs