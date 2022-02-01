Make your wild bird visitors feel right at home with the Perky-Pet Seed Duo Bird Feeder. This charming house-shaped bird feeder features an attractive gray and lime color palette that will look great in any backyard setting. It also has a unique two-compartment design that allows you to serve multiple offerings at once.The clear compartment is able to hold safflower seed, sunflower seed, and mixed seed for all of your seed-loving feathered friends. The adjacent mesh compartment can hold peanut pieces, or simply an alternate seed option such as sunflower or mixed seed. To keep your backyard birds in good supply, the Seed Duo has a 2 lb seed capacity.To ensure durability and years of bird-feeding enjoyment, this feeder has a powder-coated, all-metal construction. The lid is also conveniently removable to allow for easy cleaning and filling, ensuring your birds have access to a consistently full, fresh feeder. Use the included hanging hook to place this eye-catching feeder where you can easily view it.

Mesh compartment holds mixed seed, peanut pieces, or sunflower seed

Clear compartment holds sunflower seed, safflower seed, or mixed seed

Lid removes for easy filling and cleaning

Holds up to 2 lb of seed

Dual-compartment design attracts a variety of wild birds

Powder-coated, all-metal construction for superior durability