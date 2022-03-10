Are you looking to offer more food options to your visiting birds? The Perky-Pet Wild Bird and Finch Feeder is just what you need. This feeder is conveniently adaptable so that you can go from serving sunflower seed, or blends ranging from mixed seed to Nyjer with a simple adjustment to the ports. You’ll be able to please the palates of your specific resident birds throughout the year without collecting multiple types of feeders – simply change the ports!Each port also features a built-in perch to allow birds rest while they dine. Your resident birds will be flocking to this feeder in no time!

Six feeding ports with perches allow multiple birds to feed at once

Garden green finish seamlessly blends into the natural surroundings

Shatter-resistant plastic reservoir allows for easy seed level monitoring

Holds up to 1.8 lb of mixed seed or thistle

Easily serve mixed seed or Nyjer (thistle) by rotating the 2-in-1 ports