Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Woolite® 20 Minute Dry Care Dry Cleaning Kit
9 ctUPC: 0007616811106
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Safer to use on more fabrics than any other At-Home Dry Cleaner. Just 20 minutes in the dryer and clothes are refreshed, de-wrinkled and ready to wear. Use regularly to save time and money on dry cleaning and protect the special care items you love so they look newer longer.
- Silk, rayon, cotton, cashmere, wool, nylon, linen, polyester, acetate, other synthetics and more
- No shrinking, no stretching, no fading
- Safely cleans dry clean only, special care clothing and difficult to clean household items
- Safe for use in all dryers—electric, gas & high efficiency