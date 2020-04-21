Woolite® 20 Minute Dry Care Dry Cleaning Kit Perspective: front
Woolite® 20 Minute Dry Care Dry Cleaning Kit Perspective: left
Woolite® 20 Minute Dry Care Dry Cleaning Kit Perspective: right
Woolite® 20 Minute Dry Care Dry Cleaning Kit

9 ctUPC: 0007616811106
Safer to use on more fabrics than any other At-Home Dry Cleaner. Just 20 minutes in the dryer and clothes are refreshed, de-wrinkled and ready to wear. Use regularly to save time and money on dry cleaning and protect the special care items you love so they look newer longer.

  • Silk, rayon, cotton, cashmere, wool, nylon, linen, polyester, acetate, other synthetics and more
  • No shrinking, no stretching, no fading
  • Safely cleans dry clean only, special care clothing and difficult to clean household items
  • Safe for use in all dryers—electric, gas & high efficiency

