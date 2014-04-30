Hover to Zoom
World Centric Compostable Forks
24 ctUPC: 0089441000193
We are BPI certified compostable and are made from 70% non-GMO corn and 30% talc, not petroleum. Please compost us in a commercial composting system and we will turn into soil within 3-6 months. We also take less energy to make and produce less carbon emissions. By using us, you are reducing plastic waste and taking action to make a difference.
- For a Better World
- Made from Plants, Not Petroleum
- Certified Compostable