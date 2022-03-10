World Harbors Maui Mountain Sweet 'N Sour Sauce & Marinade Perspective: front
World Harbors Maui Mountain Sweet 'N Sour Sauce & Marinade Perspective: back
World Harbors Maui Mountain Sweet 'N Sour Sauce & Marinade Perspective: left
World Harbors Maui Mountain Sweet 'N Sour Sauce & Marinade Perspective: right
World Harbors Maui Mountain Sweet 'N Sour Sauce & Marinade

16 fl ozUPC: 0071536410002
Product Details

Want to take a Hawaiian vacation tonight? This well-blended tangy sweetness makes the perfect dipping sauce for every dinner table.

  • Sauce & Marinade
  • Sweet 'n Sour Flavor
  • Authentic Flavor
  • Kosher
  • Ideal for Marinade, Cooking, or Dipping

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup , Water , Distilled Vinegar , Tomato Paste , Soy Sauce ( Water , Wheat , Soybeans , Salt , Sodium Benzoate ) , Modified Food Starch , Sea Salt , Canola Oil , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate ( Preservatives ) , Dried Garlic , Dried Onion , Citric Acid , Extractives Of : Paprika , Natural Flavors ( with Soy Lecithin ) , Spice .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More