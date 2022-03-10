World Harbors Maui Mountain Sweet 'N Sour Sauce & Marinade
Product Details
Want to take a Hawaiian vacation tonight? This well-blended tangy sweetness makes the perfect dipping sauce for every dinner table.
- Sauce & Marinade
- Sweet 'n Sour Flavor
- Authentic Flavor
- Kosher
- Ideal for Marinade, Cooking, or Dipping
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup , Water , Distilled Vinegar , Tomato Paste , Soy Sauce ( Water , Wheat , Soybeans , Salt , Sodium Benzoate ) , Modified Food Starch , Sea Salt , Canola Oil , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate ( Preservatives ) , Dried Garlic , Dried Onion , Citric Acid , Extractives Of : Paprika , Natural Flavors ( with Soy Lecithin ) , Spice .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More