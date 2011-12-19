Hover to Zoom
World Kitchen Storage Plus Rectangle Glass Dish With Plastic Cover
6 cUPC: 0007116017396
Product Details
- Rectangle dish
- Durable and transparent for easy monitoring of the baking process
- Provides good heat conduction for even, consistent baking
- Safe in the oven, microwave, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher
- Plastic lids are great for storage in refrigerator or freezer
- Non porous so it won't absorb food odors, food flavors or food stains
- Limited 2 year
- Made in USA