World Kitchen Storage Plus Rectangle Glass Dish With Plastic Cover Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

World Kitchen Storage Plus Rectangle Glass Dish With Plastic Cover

6 cUPC: 0007116017396
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Rectangle dish
  • Durable and transparent for easy monitoring of the baking process
  • Provides good heat conduction for even, consistent baking
  • Safe in the oven, microwave, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher
  • Plastic lids are great for storage in refrigerator or freezer
  • Non porous so it won't absorb food odors, food flavors or food stains
  • Limited 2 year
  • Made in USA

     