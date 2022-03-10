World Organic Dr. Natural® No Shot B-12 Liquid 1000mcg
Product Details
No Shot B-12 supplements are manufactured using a unique process of hydration and drying, bonding lactose crystals and nutrients together to form an instantdissolve micro tablet. With No Shot B-12 you get the nutrients, guaranteed*. No waiting for a tablet or capsule to dissolve! No messy liquid drops or sprays!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Lactose ( Milk ) and Acacia Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More