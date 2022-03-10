World Organic Dr. Natural® No Shot B-12 Liquid 1000mcg Perspective: front
World Organic Dr. Natural® No Shot B-12 Liquid 1000mcg

100 ctUPC: 0007663560540
Product Details

No Shot B-12 supplements are manufactured using a unique process of hydration and drying, bonding lactose crystals and nutrients together to form an instantdissolve micro tablet. With No Shot B-12 you get the nutrients, guaranteed*. No waiting for a tablet or capsule to dissolve! No messy liquid drops or sprays!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Lactose ( Milk ) and Acacia Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
